Tchouameni 'hates extremism' and 'shares' Mbappe view
France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has said he "hates extremism" as he called for people to vote in his country's parliamentary elections.
President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election earlier this month, following a victory for his rival Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally in European elections.
France striker Kylian Mbappe has previously urged young voters to reject "extremists", who he said were "at the gates of power".
Another team-mate, Marcus Thuram, has said he wanted to keep the far-right National Rally party from power during a recent interview.
There will be a first round of voting on 30 June in France, with a second round to follow on 7 July.
Tchouameni, speaking at a France news conference at Euro 2024, said that he “shares” the views expressed by Mbappe and Thuram, who delivered “strong messages”.
"In daily life, I hate extremism, I am more for a politics of unity. I think this is what best represents France," said the Real Madrid player.
"So as it has been said before, I do it again, I urge everyone to go out and vote and to be aware that each vote has an essential importance."
Tchouameni missed France's win against Austria before playing in the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, with his country's final group game against Poland on Tuesday.