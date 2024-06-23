Tchouameni 'hates extremism' and 'shares' Mbappe view

Tchouameni made his first Euro 2024 appearance in the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands [Getty Images]

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has said he "hates extremism" as he called for people to vote in his country's parliamentary elections.

President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election earlier this month, following a victory for his rival Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally in European elections.

France striker Kylian Mbappe has previously urged young voters to reject "extremists", who he said were "at the gates of power".

Another team-mate, Marcus Thuram, has said he wanted to keep the far-right National Rally party from power during a recent interview.

There will be a first round of voting on 30 June in France, with a second round to follow on 7 July.

Tchouameni, speaking at a France news conference at Euro 2024, said that he “shares” the views expressed by Mbappe and Thuram, who delivered “strong messages”.

"In daily life, I hate extremism, I am more for a politics of unity. I think this is what best represents France," said the Real Madrid player.

"So as it has been said before, I do it again, I urge everyone to go out and vote and to be aware that each vote has an essential importance."

Tchouameni missed France's win against Austria before playing in the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, with his country's final group game against Poland on Tuesday.