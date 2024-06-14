TCEQ issues ozone pollution alert affecting North Texas Saturday

An air quality alert was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for Saturday. The alert is for Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Hood, Johnson, Ellis and Henderson counties.

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Saturday, June 15, 2024. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned," according to the National Weather Service.

This alert is in effect until Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Follow these simple tips from the NWS to stay safe when there is an air quality alert

• Stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, or are a senior or child.

• If you must go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities.

• Minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas-powered lawnmowers, and other vehicles.

• Do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert.

• Stay Informed - Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite weather news station.

Source: The National Weather Service