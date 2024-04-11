TCC Trustee Eugene Lamb receives Trustee of the Year award, a national recognition

TCC Trustee Eugene Lamb holds his Trustee of the Year award from AACC.

Tallahassee Community College’s Trustee Eugene Lamb received a Trustee of the Year award by the American Association of Community Colleges.

The association presented the award to Lamb during a gala Monday in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I just can’t believe it,” Lamb, a Gadsden County native, said in a prepared statement. “It feels like everything I’ve done and all the work I have put in over the years has led me to this moment.”

Lamb — who had a 33-year career of working with youth as a teacher and coach — first joined TCC’s Board of Trustees in 2007, appointed by former Gov. Charlie Crist. Throughout his time on the board, he served as chair for four non-consecutive terms.

Lamb’s impact on the community has also included helping to lay the bricks for the first buildings on TCC’s campus as a young man, where he would jog every day from his home in Midway to Tallahassee to get the job done.

“Trustee Lamb is beyond deserving of this recognition,” TCC President Jim Murdaugh said in a release. “His dedication to TCC and support for our students over the years has been remarkable.”

