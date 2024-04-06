TCC to host eclipse viewing party, open to the public with solar glasses available

The 2024 solar eclipse is just a few days away, and Tallahassee Community College is throwing a viewing party for local residents to bask in the not-so-sunny rare experience.

TCC will host an eclipse viewing event open to the public Monday at 2:45 p.m. on its intramural field, for people to gather and witness the solar eclipse — an occurrence where the moon is perfectly aligned between the sun and the Earth to completely cover the sun and cast a shadow over the Earth.

But while a total solar eclipse will occur across North America with totality in 10 states Monday, Tallahassee and the rest of Florida will only get a partial view, where three-fourths of the sun will be covered by the moon — revealing a crescent shape when the eclipse reaches its peak.

Great American Solar Eclipse viewed through a telescope set up at Level 8 Lounge in Tallahassee on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

The partial eclipse will last for about two and a half hours in Tallahassee Monday, starting at about 1:42 p.m. and ending at about 4:17 p.m. with maximum viewing at 3 p.m.

"Seeing a partial solar eclipse is like getting a VIP pass to a cosmic event," said TCC Science Professor Gregory Brown, who will be attending the event. "It’s a unique moment that blends awe, science and shared wonder in a real way."

Although the sun will be partially blocked by the moon in the capital, locals will still need eye protection to have a safe viewing of the eclipse. TCC will have viewing glasses — also known as solar glasses or solar viewers — available for attendees at the eclipse event on campus.

Filters will also be provided during the event for individuals to attach to the front of their cell phone camera, allowing less than 3% of sunlight through to help them capture the “perfect picture” of the eclipse, according to a TCC release.

'Absolutely breathtaking'

Florida State & Florida A&M Universities will not be hosting events on their campuses for the solar eclipse, but FSU's Strozier Library and Dirac Science Library will have protective glasses available for the university's students who are interested in viewing the phenomenon.

Although FAMU has an observatory atop its Jones Hall science building with a telescope installed, the device is only optimized for observing deep sky objects at nighttime and is not appropriate for solar observations since it would damage the eyes, according to FAMU Associate Professor Ray O’Neal Jr.

O’Neal, who teaches physics and astronomy in the university’s Department of Physics within the College of Science and Technology, traveled to Columbia, South Carolina in 2017 to capture images of that year’s total solar eclipse using a 700 mm refractor telescope.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking,” O’Neal told the Tallahassee Democrat during a phone call Wednesday. “If you’re fortunate enough to ever see an eclipse in totality, you’re able to see the hot gas streaming away from the sun.”

For individuals interested in attending TCC’s eclipse viewing event Monday, the Intramural Field is located on 444 Appleyard Drive, between the college’s Student Union building and its Center for Workforce Development building.

Attendees can arrive to the event as early as 1:30 p.m. and are recommended to park on the west side of the college's campus, according to a TCC spokesperson.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @tarahjean_.

