TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Lila Berry, 75, of Johnson City on Saturday.

Berry is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

The TBI said Berry’s family last spoke with her on Friday, May 17. Berry’s 2013 dark red Honda Accord was seen Saturday in Cleveland County, NC, with TN plate 671-BJMD, according to the TBI.

The TBI said Berry has medical conditions that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Those who may know of Berry’s whereabouts are asked to contact the TBI at 423-434-6160 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

