TBI: Reward increased for details leading to Carter Co. murder suspect’s arrest

Faith Little
·1 min read

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Carter County man wanted for murder to its Most Wanted List and supplemented a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Jim Chambers, 37.
Jim Chambers, 37, is wanted in connection to the murder of Edward Elliot, 64, who was found May 15 inside a buried freezer in a remote part of Hampton.

The TBI said the total reward for tips leading to Chamber’s arrest now sits at $3,500. The TBI combined a $2,500 Most Wanted List reward with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s reward of $1,000.

The TBI said in a post that Chambers, as well as Joey Guinn, 46, who’s already in custody, are charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

A post by the TBI said Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-213-0234 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

