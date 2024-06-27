TBI: Middle Tennessee home explosion appears 'intentional', woman remains hospitalized

Investigators have determined that a Gallatin home explosion that happened less than two weeks ago and left a woman hospitalized appears to have been done intentionally.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents responded to the explosion near Airport Road at 314 Chaffin Court on June 14, TBI officials said.

About eight other agencies also responded to assist, they said.

The hospitalized woman was inside the home at the time of the explosion. It was not immediately clear if she was the homeowner or what the extent of her injuries was on Thursday.

Her identity has not been released.

The TBI has released no other information about the explosion, including what led up to it or a possible cause, citing the open investigation.

The Gallatin Police Department and Sumner County Sheriff's Office did not comment on the investigation.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TBI: Tennessee home explosion appears intentional, victim hospitalized