TBI issues Silver Alert for woman missing from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a woman with medical conditions who went missing from Nashville.

According to the TBI, 64-year-old Dorothy Martin was last seen the afternoon of Friday, June 7 in the 2300 block of Patterson Street.

Officials described Martin as 5-feet 4-inches tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, adding that she has medical conditions that may impair her ability to return safely without help.

If you see Martin or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

