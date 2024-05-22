TBI issues Silver Alert for missing man out of Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) posted a Silver Alert Wednesday afternoon for a man who went missing from Smyrna.

According to officials, 65-year-old James Ridley was last seen near Stonecrest Medical Center on Tuesday, May 21 wearing a tan jacket, white T-shirt, and blue jeans.

The TBI described Ridley as 6-feet tall and 228 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Ridley’s disappearance.

If you see Ridley or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

