TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Johnson County man

Johnson County, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Harry Pierce, 90, of Johnson County.

Pierce is six feet and one inch tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

The TBI said Pierce may be traveling in a red 2004 Ford Ranger with Tennessee plate V4222. The vehicle’s last known location was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Those with information about Pierce’s whereabouts can contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Photo: TBI

