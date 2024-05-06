TBI issues Silver Alert for man missing out of White County

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for a man with a medical condition who went missing from White County.

According to authorities, 64-year-old Roy Whited was last seen on Friday, May 3 near the Lovejoy Road area in Sparta, wearing a beige shirt and cowboy boots.

The TBI described Whited as 5-feet 11-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Whited has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help.

If you have seen Whited or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the White County Sheriff’s Office at 931-738-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

