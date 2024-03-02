TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 7-year-old out of Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert out of Rutherford County for a missing girl who may be with her non-custodial parent.

According to the TBI, 7-year-old Iris Crum was last seen on Friday, March 1 near Blue Fox Trail in Murfreesboro. Officials described her as 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Iris may be in the company of her non-custodial mother, 30-year-old Khaila Czereda, who is 5-feet 6-inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Iris Crum (Courtesy: TBI)

Khaila Czereda (Courtesy: TBI)

The TBI said Czereda is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Iris’ disappearance.

If you see Iris or Czereda, or if you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-904-3055, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

