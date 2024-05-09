TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Johnson Co. teen

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert out of Johnson County.

The TBI says 14-year-old Lilyana Cook was last seen Wednesday in Mountain City.

The agency sent the alert just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on behalf of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said Cook is believed to be with Steffany Hamner, her non-custodial mother, who is wanted on custodial interference charges in Johnson County.

Hamner may be en route to Colorado, according to a social media post by the TBI.

Cook is listed as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’1″ and weighs 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a beige, long-sleeve crop top and black sweatpants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lilyana Cook or Steffany Hamner, you are asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

