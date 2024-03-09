TBI: Amber Alert issued for Iris Crum, 7, last seen in Murfreesboro

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for 7-year-old Iris Crum. Officials said she was last seen in the Blue Fox Trail area of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Iris Crum, who was last seen in Murfreesboro, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI described Iris as 4'5'' with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 80 pounds. Iris was last seen on March 1 in the area of Blue Fox Trail in Murfreesboro.

Iris may be with her non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda, TBI said. Czereda is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office in California on felony child abduction charges. TBI described Czereda as a 30-year-old who is 5'6'' and weighs 140 pounds.

Khaila Czereda

Anyone who has seen Iris or her mother, or has information about their whereabouts, is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

TBI initially issued an Endangered Child Alert for Iris at 3:45 p.m. Friday but later upgraded it to an Amber Alert at 6:30 p.m. The decision was made after more information developed and concerns grew over the child's well-being, TBI said.

