TBI: 3 charged with murder in Johnson City overdose

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people have been indicted after an investigation into an overdose death in Johnson City in December 2023.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agents began investigating the Dec. 19 overdose death of Alexander Jordan Payne, 31, alongside the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Payne was reportedly found in his home on Kaywood Court, and his cause of death was determined to be an overdose from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

Investigators determined that Samantha Robinson, 34; Lavonti Montego Jeter, 38; and Macala Lynn Wheeler, 24, were involved in the distribution of the drugs that led to Payne’s death.

The TBI announced a grand jury had returned indictments on May 1, charging all three with second-degree murder, sale of fentanyl and conspiracy to sell/deliver fentanyl.

The three suspects were each arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the investigation.

