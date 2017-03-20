Tbh, this dog really is the employee of the year, and we quit

There are good dogs and then there are really good dogs. And when you have one of the latter—especially a really good, hardworking, business-minded kind of dog—you'd better appreciate it.

Michael Reeg's Meeka is one such canine. After Reeg started working from home in his job as district sales manager with the equipment supplier Accuride, he realized just how committed Meeka was to making sure he was never lonely when on the grind.

"I remember looking at her lying in my office, which she did faithfully every day, and thinking about how happy she was when I was home and how excited she was when I said, 'Let's go to work,'" Reeg told us. "It struck me that she deserved to be rewarded for her consistent attendance and enjoyment for that quarter."

So Reeg did the only thing that made sense. He made Meeka Accuride's Employee of the Quarter.

"Meeka is a dedicated employee. She is in my office even when I'm not," Reeg explained when we asked why she deserved the award. "She will head up to my office after breakfast and I'll find her already 'at work' (sleeping) by the time I finish breakfast and head upstairs. Sometimes when I come down for lunch, she stays up there."

Such dedication. Much rewards.

Meeka is, in fact, so passionate about her role that she's actually won Employee of the Quarter (awarded by Reeg, of course) four times in a row. She's been the best employee at the company for the entirety of 2016.

leave it to my dad to make our dog "Employee of the Quarter" now that he works from home 😂



& he says he doesn't pick favorites... pic.twitter.com/G5nOuSSK2m



— Kennedy Reeg (@kennedy_reeg) February 24, 2017

We had to ask what the other Accuride employees thought about all this attention being given to Meeka. Was there any jealousy?

"They cheer her on," Reeg said. "Everyone wants to know if she will keep the streak going."

Of course they do. How can you not when said employee has this cute a face?

