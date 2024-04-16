Tazewell County woman killed in two-car crash

A woman was killed after a two-vehicle collision in rural Delavan Monday.

According to a news release from the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 122 and Springfield Road in rural Delavan for a crash involving two vehicles that resulted in one fatality at 11:49 a.m. Monday.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley pronounced a Tazewell County woman dead at the scene at 1:48 p.m.

Her name is being withheld at this time pending notification to her family.

This case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Tazewell County woman killed in accident in rural Delavan