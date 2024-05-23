Tazewell County Animal Shelter announces Code Red status

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is in Code Red.

According to a post on the Tazewell County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, the shelter is in Code Red status as of Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The shelter stated that from Thursday, May 23, 2024 through the upcoming weekend, adoptions will be $35, which includes rabies and spay/neuter vouchers.

