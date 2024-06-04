Taylors man shot by deputies faces charges from an incident last month when K9 was stabbed

A Taylors man faces several charges after an incident last month when he reportedly resisted arrest and stabbed a K9 dog before he was shot by Greenville County deputies.

Tuesday afternoon, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced they have charged James Edgar Hopkins IV, 51, with aggravated breach of peace, cruelty to a police dog and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon for his role in the May 13 incident that happened near Pine Knoll Drive and Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Deputies were assisting the Department of Homeland Security in serving warrants around 3 p.m. May 13. SLED publicly identified Hopkins later that week, stating he had active warrants in Spartanburg County for first-degree distribution of methamphetamine, trafficking heroin/morphine, and failure to appear in court.

Crime site Greenville May 13, 2024.

Officers found Hopkins at a hotel on Wade Hampton Boulevard and attempted to apprehend him outside the hotel, the Greenville News previously reported. During the encounter, officers discovered Hopkins had what the warrants describe as a "butcher style" knife. Deputies shot tasers and a bean bag gun at him before releasing the K9. Hopkins stabbed the dog and ran into a nearby Bank of America parking lot.

An initial release from the sheriff's office said the incident also spanned near Woodlawn Cemetery at 1 Pine Knoll Drive.

Crime site Greenville May 13, 2024.

Greenville deputies fired their service weapons, striking Hopkins. He was taken by ambulance to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The K9 was released on Wednesday, May 15, and no officers were injured in the incident.

