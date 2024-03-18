Taylor & Travis: Low-key era?

TechCrunch

Multinational technology giant Fujitsu confirmed a cyberattack in a statement Friday, and warned that hackers may have stolen personal data and customer information. "We confirmed the presence of malware on multiple work computers at our company, and as a result of an internal investigation, we discovered that files containing personal information and customer information could be illegally taken out," said Fujitsu in its statement on its website, translated from Japanese. Fujitsu said it disconnected the affected systems from its network, and is investigating how its network was compromised by malware and "whether information has been leaked."