‘Taylor would never disappear’: Chicago woman goes missing in the Bahamas during yoga retreat

NASSAU, Bahamas (WGN) — Family members of a Chicago woman are searching for answers on Monday after she vanished while on a yoga retreat in the Bahamas.

The whereabouts of 41-year-old Taylor Casey are unknown almost a week later according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. She was last seen in the area of Paradise Island, in Nassau, on June 19th.

Since her disappearance, a Facebook group called “Find Taylor Casey” has been started.

A family spokesperson said Casey left Chicago to participate in a yoga teacher training program in the Caribbean, to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice.

Casey has been practicing yoga for 15 years.

Casey’s mother, Colette Seymore, said she is gravely concerned for her daughter’s safety and well-being.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return. Taylor would never disappear like this.” Colette Seymore

Casey’s disappearance comes months after the U.S. government issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas.

In the advisory, which was issued in late January, government officials warned visitors about water hazards and crime in certain parts of the country, including the area where Casey had traveled.

“The majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands. In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the “Over the Hill” area (south of Shirley Street) where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population,” the advisory said in part. “Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence.”

“It does seem to still be a popular destination despite the warnings. We did see it’s the second most popular destination for spring break travelers,” travel insurance expert Megan Walch said.

According to Walch, under the advisory, it is crucial to exercise increased caution:

“Always be aware of your surroundings. Don’t answer your door at your hotel or where you’re staying if you don’t know who it is.”

A family spokesperson described the missing woman as a vibrant individual with a loving personality and added that family members found it unusual that Casey would cut off communication with them.

While there has been complete silence from Casey, loved ones said they are staying hopeful that she will be found safe and sound.

To help authorities in the search, Casey’s mother and a group of supporters will be going to the Bahamas on Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police.

