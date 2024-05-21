Taylor ISD investigates after students give each other tattoos at school

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor Independent School District is investigating after some students gave each other tattoos at Taylor High School without school staff knowing, the district said.

A district spokesperson said Taylor ISD is aware of a May 13 incident where students gave each other tattoos. The statement said school staff didn’t give consent or have knowledge of the tattoos.

The district said school officials are investigating the incident.

District tattoo policies

Taylor ISD’s handbook and student code of conduct do not have specific tattoo policies.

However, the THS parent and student handbook says tattoos with pictures, emblems or writing with lewd, vulgar, obscene or offensive words must be covered.

Self-tattooing risks

Tattoo infections are possible anytime someone receives a tattoo, including when someone goes to an experienced tattoo artist whose shop looks clean and sterile, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But it also said there is a risk of infection with at-home tattoo kits.

Self-tattooing and unsafe practices have risks of infections, rashes, allergic reactions, hepatitis, MRSA, HIV and nontuberculous mycobacterial skin infections, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

To prevent tattoo infections, the clinic encourages finding services from a licensed tattoo shop and checking with the state health department for complaints against the shop. People can also ask their artist about their sterilization practices and what kind of ink they use.

