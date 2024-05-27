Taylor High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Sunday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

U.S. Air Force Master sergeant Jose Perez suprises his son Jayden Americo Camacho to present his diploma at the T. DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School Class of 2024 Commencement Exercise, Sunday May 26, 2024 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Of the 156 graduates, 19 received scholar designations; 85 were designated college and career ready; 75 received industry scholar designations; 12 received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; and five earned an associate degree.

Three students are entering the military.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Taylor High School graduation photos live from the Ocean Center