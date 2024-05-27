Taylor High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center
T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Sunday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
Of the 156 graduates, 19 received scholar designations; 85 were designated college and career ready; 75 received industry scholar designations; 12 received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; and five earned an associate degree.
Three students are entering the military.
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Taylor High School graduation photos live from the Ocean Center