Taylor Dingle brings Vero Beach a new perspective as its youngest City Council member ever

VERO BEACH — Taylor Dingle made history in November, becoming the youngest City Council member in Vero Beach history while succeeding the oldest.

Dingle, 28, stepped into the seat previously held by Rey Neville, who did not seek reelection. Neville was elected in 2019 at age 79.

It was a long-sought-after victory for Dingle, a Republican, who ran unsuccessfully in the two previous elections.

"Definitely for me, the third time was the charm," said Dingle. "It was an honor to be chosen by the people of Vero Beach."

Steel Town roots

Originally from Centerville, Pennsylvania, Dingle enjoyed a blue-collar upbringing. His father works in the steel mills and his mother is a small-business owner.

Yet his political aspirations began on the golf course.

As a kid, Dingle belonged to a local country club and cut grass to earn the $200 a month for his junior membership.

He credits the men he met playing golf for helping him mature and igniting his passion for history and politics.

"I remember one time I asked him if he wanted to bring a friend to the park," remembered his mother, Tiffany Dingle, "and he said he could not, because all of his friends were in their 80s. Taylor said it was too dangerous because they'd break their hips on the slide."

At Pennsylvania Western University, he studied sports management with a focus in professional golf management. Dingle also ascended to the position of president of the Student Society for the professional golf management program and was a member of student government and cabinet.

Taylor Dingle speaks during a joint city council planning and zoning board workshop, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Vero Beach.

Headed south

Dingle moved to Florida in 2017, to become the golf pro at John's Island Club.

As he listened to the golfers, a certain project caught his ear — just like when he was younger ― and it piqued his interest in local politics.

"Not long after I moved down here is when I first heard about the Three Corners project," said Dingle. "That is the most exciting project for me.

"I said to myself that I want to be a part of that history-making project. I want to say that I helped get that done."

He also met his wife, Taylor, within a year of moving here. Yes, Taylor Dingle.

While they share a name, she said, it's not a problem for them.

"We usually can tell, based on context or subtle clues, who people are referring to," says his wife, Taylor Dingle. "I do hyphenate my last name for mail, and since his middle name is Jack, my family calls him TJ."

The Dingles have navigated young adulthood along with his political aspirations, though he is so far unsure what those may look like.

"Before the election, we closed on our house," she said. "While he focused on his campaign, I focused on renovating the house, and we didn't move in until two weeks after the election."

A graphic designer, Taylor Dingle aided her husband, Taylor Dingle, in his three City Council campaigns.

"He would tell me what he wanted, and I would go make it happen," she said. "I've also proofread his speeches, but mostly I support him and am his confidant."

Taylor Dingle fell short in the 2021 and 2022 elections, but beat Holly Minuse by 57 votes in November.

Mayor John Cotugno won his reelection bid and Dingle, still 27, won the seat previously held by Neville.

Six days after being sworn in on Nov. 17, he turned 28.

Vero Beach councilman Taylor Dingle poses for a photo outside of City Hall after a planning and zoning board workshop, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

A fresh perspective

During November's election, one of his campaign posters read, "A Fresh New Perspective."

"I think I bring a new, youthful view to council," said the young councilman. "Seems like our generation is getting hit the hardest, and hopefully I am a leader for the younger generation and they see me and get involved."

Along with Three Corners, he has said bringing workforce housing — apartments or houses aimed at young professionals with limited income — to Vero Beach is one of his priorities.

"He definitely represents a younger demographic that cares," Cotugno said of Dingle. "He cares about different issues, looks at things a different way and is in tune with the younger population."

Neville was guarded in assessment of Dingle.

"I hope he looks at things rationally and independently," said Neville.

To his skeptics, Dingle wants to share his views.

"I want to be known as more than the youngest City Council member," said Dingle. "I hope my legacy is of someone who did what was right."

Nick Slater is TCPalm's Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

