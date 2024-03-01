Taylor County voters can choose from 19 polling locations for Tuesday's primary election

Ronald W. Erdrich, Abilene Reporter-News
·1 min read

Taylor County voters can cast their ballot for the Joint Primary Election at any one of the polling locations listed. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday March 5.

Election time in Abilene.
Abilene City Hall555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX 79601East Entrance, Main Lobby

Buffalo Gap Church of Christ741 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508Fellowship Hall

Cesar Chavez Recreation Center2250 Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79603Gym

Church of Christ–S. 11th & Willis3309 S. 11th Street, Abilene, TX 79605West Bldg. - Multi-purpose room

First Baptist Church – Merkel307 Locust Street, Merkel, TX 7953Family Life Center

Hillcrest Church of Christ650 E. Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79601Gym

Lawn Baptist Church518 Avenue D, Lawn, TX 79530Family Life Center Classroom

New Beginnings United Pentecostal Church5535 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606Main Foyer

Oldham Lane Church of Christ5049 Oldham Lane, Abilene, TX 79602Special Events Room

River of Life Church539 US Hwy 83, Abilene, TX 79606Main Foyer

Southern Hills Church of Christ3666 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79605Main Foyer at Sanctuary

Taylor County Plaza400 Oak Street, Abilene, TX 79602Suite 101A

Thomas Elementary School1240 Lakeside Drive, Abilene, TX 79602Gym

Tuscola Community Center1202 Turner Lane, Tuscola, TX 79562

Tye Community Center105 Scott Street, Tye, TX 79563

View Baptist Church250 Boynton Road, Abilene, TX 79606Fellowship Hall

Westminster Presbyterian Church4515 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605Fellowship Hall

Woodlawn Church of Christ922 Woodlawn Drive, Abilene, TX 79603Multi-Purpose Room

Zion Lutheran Church2801 Antilley Road, Abilene, TX 79606Large Fellowship Hall

