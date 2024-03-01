Taylor County voters can choose from 19 polling locations for Tuesday's primary election
Taylor County voters can cast their ballot for the Joint Primary Election at any one of the polling locations listed. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday March 5.
Abilene City Hall555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX 79601East Entrance, Main Lobby
Buffalo Gap Church of Christ741 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508Fellowship Hall
Cesar Chavez Recreation Center2250 Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79603Gym
Church of Christ–S. 11th & Willis3309 S. 11th Street, Abilene, TX 79605West Bldg. - Multi-purpose room
First Baptist Church – Merkel307 Locust Street, Merkel, TX 7953Family Life Center
Hillcrest Church of Christ650 E. Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79601Gym
Lawn Baptist Church518 Avenue D, Lawn, TX 79530Family Life Center Classroom
New Beginnings United Pentecostal Church5535 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606Main Foyer
Oldham Lane Church of Christ5049 Oldham Lane, Abilene, TX 79602Special Events Room
River of Life Church539 US Hwy 83, Abilene, TX 79606Main Foyer
Southern Hills Church of Christ3666 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79605Main Foyer at Sanctuary
Taylor County Plaza400 Oak Street, Abilene, TX 79602Suite 101A
Thomas Elementary School1240 Lakeside Drive, Abilene, TX 79602Gym
Tuscola Community Center1202 Turner Lane, Tuscola, TX 79562
Tye Community Center105 Scott Street, Tye, TX 79563
View Baptist Church250 Boynton Road, Abilene, TX 79606Fellowship Hall
Westminster Presbyterian Church4515 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605Fellowship Hall
Woodlawn Church of Christ922 Woodlawn Drive, Abilene, TX 79603Multi-Purpose Room
Zion Lutheran Church2801 Antilley Road, Abilene, TX 79606Large Fellowship Hall
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Taylor County has 19 polling locations for Tuesday primary election