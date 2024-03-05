Taylor County Super Tuesday voting locations
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Across the nation, Super Tuesday voting is underway. Here in Taylor County, we have several important races going on including a county sheriff, commissioner, and our district’s representation in the Texas House.
Taylor County polling places
Polling centers will open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 and will close at 7:00 that evening. You must already be registered to vote and have a valid government issued ID.
What’s on my ballot?
Here is a list of the contested region-specific races you will see on your ballot. This does not include unopposed races.
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
Vote for One
(R) Aaron Kinsey – incumbent
(D) Morgan Kirkpatrick
Sheriff
Vote for One
Ricky Bishop – incumbent
Elias Carrasquillo
Shay Bailey
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
Vote for One
Randy Williams – incumbent
Javier Villarreal
US Representative, District 19
Vote for One
Jodey C. Arrington – incumbent
Chace Ferguson
Ryan Zink
Vance W. Boyd
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
Vote for One
(R) Barbara Hervey – incumbent
(D) Nancy Mulder
(R) Gina Parker
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Vote for One
(R) Michelle Slaughter – incumbent
(D) Chika Anyiam
(R) Lee Finley
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Presiding Judge
Vote for One
(R) Sharon Keller – incumbent
(D) Holly Taylor
(R) David Schenck
Texas Supreme Court, Place 2
Vote for One
(R) Jimmy Blacklock – incumbent
(D) DaSean Jones
(D) Randy Sarosdy
Texas Supreme Court, Place 4
Vote for One
(R) John Devine – incumbent
(D) Christine Weems
(R) Brian Walker
Texas Supreme Court, Place 6
Vote for One
(R) Jane Bland – incumbent
(D) Bonnie Lee Goldstein
(D) Joe Pool
State Representative, District 71
Vote for One
(R) Liz Case
(R) Stan Lambert – incumbent
(D) Linda Goolsbee
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for One
(R) Petra Reyes
(R) Christi Craddick – incumbent
(R) Corey Howell
(R) Christie Clark
(R) James “Jim” Matlock
(D) Katherine Culbert
(D) Bill Burch
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.