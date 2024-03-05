Taylor County Super Tuesday voting locations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Across the nation, Super Tuesday voting is underway. Here in Taylor County, we have several important races going on including a county sheriff, commissioner, and our district’s representation in the Texas House.

Taylor County polling places

Polling centers will open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 and will close at 7:00 that evening. You must already be registered to vote and have a valid government issued ID.

What’s on my ballot?

Here is a list of the contested region-specific races you will see on your ballot. This does not include unopposed races.

Member, State Board of Education, District 15
Vote for One

  • (R) Aaron Kinsey – incumbent

  • (D) Morgan Kirkpatrick

Sheriff
Vote for One

  • Ricky Bishop – incumbent

  • Elias Carrasquillo

  • Shay Bailey

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
Vote for One

  • Randy Williams – incumbent

  • Javier Villarreal

US Representative, District 19
Vote for One

  • Jodey C. Arrington – incumbent

  • Chace Ferguson

  • Ryan Zink

  • Vance W. Boyd

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
Vote for One

  • (R) Barbara Hervey – incumbent

  • (D) Nancy Mulder

  • (R) Gina Parker

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Vote for One

  • (R) Michelle Slaughter – incumbent

  • (D) Chika Anyiam

  • (R) Lee Finley

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Presiding Judge
Vote for One

  • (R) Sharon Keller – incumbent

  • (D) Holly Taylor

  • (R) David Schenck

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2
Vote for One

  • (R) Jimmy Blacklock – incumbent

  • (D) DaSean Jones

  • (D) Randy Sarosdy

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4
Vote for One

  • (R) John Devine – incumbent

  • (D) Christine Weems

  • (R) Brian Walker

Texas Supreme Court, Place 6
Vote for One

  • (R) Jane Bland – incumbent

  • (D) Bonnie Lee Goldstein

  • (D) Joe Pool

State Representative, District 71
Vote for One

  • (R) Liz Case

  • (R) Stan Lambert – incumbent

  • (D) Linda Goolsbee

Railroad Commissioner
Vote for One

  • (R) Petra Reyes

  • (R) Christi Craddick – incumbent

  • (R) Corey Howell

  • (R) Christie Clark

  • (R) James “Jim” Matlock

  • (D) Katherine Culbert

  • (D) Bill Burch

