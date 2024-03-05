Taylor County Super Tuesday voting locations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Across the nation, Super Tuesday voting is underway. Here in Taylor County, we have several important races going on including a county sheriff, commissioner, and our district’s representation in the Texas House.

Taylor County polling places

Polling centers will open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 and will close at 7:00 that evening. You must already be registered to vote and have a valid government issued ID.

What’s on my ballot?

Here is a list of the contested region-specific races you will see on your ballot. This does not include unopposed races.

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

Vote for One

(R) Aaron Kinsey – incumbent

(D) Morgan Kirkpatrick

Sheriff

Vote for One

Ricky Bishop – incumbent

Elias Carrasquillo

Shay Bailey

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Vote for One

Randy Williams – incumbent

Javier Villarreal

US Representative, District 19

Vote for One

Jodey C. Arrington – incumbent

Chace Ferguson

Ryan Zink

Vance W. Boyd

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Vote for One

(R) Barbara Hervey – incumbent

(D) Nancy Mulder

(R) Gina Parker

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Vote for One

(R) Michelle Slaughter – incumbent

(D) Chika Anyiam

(R) Lee Finley

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Presiding Judge

Vote for One

(R) Sharon Keller – incumbent

(D) Holly Taylor

(R) David Schenck

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2

Vote for One

(R) Jimmy Blacklock – incumbent

(D) DaSean Jones

(D) Randy Sarosdy

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4

Vote for One

(R) John Devine – incumbent

(D) Christine Weems

(R) Brian Walker

Texas Supreme Court, Place 6

Vote for One

(R) Jane Bland – incumbent

(D) Bonnie Lee Goldstein

(D) Joe Pool

State Representative, District 71

Vote for One

(R) Liz Case

(R) Stan Lambert – incumbent

(D) Linda Goolsbee

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for One

(R) Petra Reyes

(R) Christi Craddick – incumbent

(R) Corey Howell

(R) Christie Clark

(R) James “Jim” Matlock

(D) Katherine Culbert

(D) Bill Burch

