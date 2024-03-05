Taylor County still recovering from Hurricane Idalia
Recovery continues six months after Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Florida Panhandle causing about $20 billion in damages.
Uncertainty over Fed interest rate cuts and the continued strength of tech stocks has brought caution to the market.
Europe is suffering from a big hangover after the tech investment party of the 2020-2021 period. The Total capital raised in Europe was $61.8 billion. 2023 marked a reset and major correction in investment levels globally.
Danish startup Whistleblower Software is rebranding as Formalize as it expands into the broader compliance software sphere -- and it has raised a fresh €15 million ($16 million) to fund the expansion. The announcement comes as the compliance software market has exploded, due in large part to growing regulatory pressure -- and investors have taken note. Private equity giant Thoma Bravo took German compliance and investor relations software company EQS Group private in a $435 million deal last month, while startups Cypago, Hyperproof, Certa, and Anecdotes have all raised sizeable venture rounds for various flavors of compliance software these past few months.
Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued Musk on Monday, alleging that they're owed over $128 million in severance payments. When Musk bought Twitter (now X), one of his very first moves as the company's owner was to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde. According to the lawsuit, Musk has a "special ire" toward these former executives, who worked hard to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
A group of former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing Elon Musk and X over millions of dollars in unpaid severance benefits.
People who are getting wealthier tell pollsters the economy is in poor shape. What gives?
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
"The pricing is going to be in the higher ranges of what people have talked about," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the sports streaming service Fox is launching with Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Macy's is trying to push forward with a new growth strategy while dealing with a growing buyout battle.
Better combines several lending and home-buying services into a consolidated digital experience.
Mews, one of the startups building tools to help hotels manage IT better, is announcing a growth round of $110 million to capture more business. The funding -- led by Kinnevik -- is coming in at a $1.2 billion valuation post-money. It said it now has more than 5,000 hotel customers, compared to 3,253 hotels a year ago.
As cybercriminals continue to reap the financial rewards of their attacks, talk of a federal ban on ransom payments is getting louder. U.S. officials have long urged against paying ransom demands. Not only would banning ransom payment be difficult to enforce and require complex mechanisms not yet in place, but critics argue that criminalizing payments to hackers ultimately punishes the victims of cybercrime who could ultimately face legal repercussions for doing what they deem necessary to protect — or, in some cases, save — their business.
Spotify is cheering the European Commission's decision to hold Apple accountable for anticompetitive practices in the streaming music market to the tune of a massive €1.84 billion fine, announced today. The streamer called the fine a "powerful message" that sends a signal that even "a monopoly like Apple" is not able to "wield power abusively" to control how other companies interact with their customers. Despite the EC ruling favoring Spotify and other streamers over Apple, the company was still cautious about how Apple would proceed.
The European Union has fined Apple €1.84 billion (just under $2 billion) for breaching antitrust rules in the market for music streaming services on its mobile platform, iOS. The penalty is focused on Apple's application of anti-steering provisions, which put restrictions on music streaming apps' abilities to tell consumers about cheaper offers outside Apple's App Store. The iPhone maker has its own music streaming service, Apple Music, and rivals -- such as Spotify -- have argued the restrictions put them at a disadvantage compared to the iOS and App Store operator.