Taylor County prosecutor charged with DWI

A Taylor County assistant district attorney was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with misdemeanor DWI in connection with an incident Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Kelsey O'Bryan Huddleston, 34, was free Thursday from Taylor County Jail on a $3,500 bond, according to jail records.

Huddleston's bond conditions include having an ignition interlock device installed on her vehicle to monitor alcohol consumption, as required by state law.

Taylor County DA James Hicks said Thursday that Huddleston resigned before her arrest Wednesday, and she is suspended without pay until her last day April 12.

Huddleston has been working as a prosecutor in the Felony Division of the Taylor County District Attorney's Office, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has been employed as an assistant DA in Taylor County since 2015.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

