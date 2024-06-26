Taylor County official confirms June 17 tornado hit Holway causing significant damage

HOLWAY − Taylor County Emergency Management, working with the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched own on June 17, leaving a path of significant damage.

An EF1 tornado originated in Clark County, just south of the county line, and moved into Taylor County, according to a news release from Taylor County Emergency Management. The tornado, along with straight-line winds, took down trees and damaged structures in the Taylor County town of Holway. The tornado had estimated wind speeds of 85-90 mph.

Taylor County Emergency Management continues to assess the extent of the damage in the area and is providing support to affected residents of Taylor County. People who need assistance should call Daniel Gellert at 715-748-3503.

