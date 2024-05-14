Taylor County law enforcement agencies honor fallen officers

"Killed in the line of duty, sir," echoed through the gathered crowd recently during the roll call of fallen officers at the annual Taylor County Law Enforcement Flag and Wreath Ceremony.

The individuals lost while on duty signify the service and sacrifice of being a law officer in Abilene and Taylor County.

"It is with heavy hearts and unwavering respect that we gather here today," Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop said Wednesday. "Together we honor, remember and cherish the heroes who left an indelible mark on our hearts and on our community."

Images of fallen law enforcement who died while serving in the line of duty are displayed in remembrance in front of the Abilene Taylor County Law Enforcement Center Wednesday.

Captain Doug Farber referenced an episode from, "The Way I Heard It," a podcast by Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe, where a discussion was had with former U.S. Army Green Beret Scott Mann.

"One thing that stuck out to me was their discussion on an observation by a 19th century French political thinker and historian," Farber said. "He believed, and I agree, that America succeeds because we put the individual ahead of the collective.

"That is exactly what we are doing here this morning. We are here to remember the individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice and also remember their families who continue to make that sacrifice."

Captain Doug Farber delivers his speech to attendees of the annual memorial ceremony on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. He spoke about his personal connections to fallen officers and how the community should remember the ultimate sacrifice made by them in the line of duty and the continued sacrifice family members make every day.

Farber said he personally remembered many of the officers whose images were pictured by the podium.

Abilene Police Chief Ron Seratte addressed law officers and guests with a tear-jerking message that embodied the meaning of being a person of law enforcement.

"We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support," Seratte said directly to the family members of fallen law officers. "Your loss is immeasurable, and your pain is shared by all who stand with you. Know that your loved ones will be forever remembered as symbols of bravery, selflessness and dedication."

He said the honored law enforcement officers epitomize the values of service and sacrifice, and they should not be recognized just as a group of fallen officers but each as an individual with their own unique story.

Abilene Police Chief Ron Seratte looks to family members of fallen Taylor County law enforcement officers, offering condolences and support at the annual memorial ceremony Wednesday. Seratte commended the officers' courage to answer the call of duty and acknowledged their unique stories of impact and service to the community.

"They answered the call of duty with courage and commitment, knowing the risks they embraced in their roles as guardians of peace, protectors of justice and champions of the vulnerable," Serette said.

"Their lives were not just about the badges they wore or the uniforms they donned," he said. "They were about the profound impact they made on the lives of others.

"They walked the thin blue line not for glory or recognition but out of the profound sense of duty and a commitment to making their communities safer and stronger."

The police chief addressed the crowd of law officers in attendance, calling on them to continue to serve just as the fallen did.

"As we honor their memory today, let us renew our commitment to upholding the principles for which they fought and died. Let us strive to build safer and more inclusive communities where justice is not just a word but also a lived reality for all," Seratte said.

Officers of Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Abilene Police Department give red roses to loved ones of fallen officers to honor their sacrifice and service at the annual memorial ceremony Wednesday.

County Judge Phil Crowley became emotional as he presented a proclamation designating this week as National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Week.

"I think sometimes we forget that even though they were superheroes, they were also all human," Crowley said. "What we need to remember is all they really wanted was just to go home, just like we want to go home.

"So I hope and I pray that every single day each and every one of us is thinking how we can build a society and a community worthy of their sacrifice."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Taylor County law enforcement honor fallen officers at annual memorial