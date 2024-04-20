Taylor County house struck by lightning, engulfed in flames

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)— On Saturday, lightning struck a house under construction, engulfing it in flames.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on April 20, lightning struck a house under construction in the 10,000 block of US-277 in the View community area. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to attack the flames that quickly engulfed the house.

According to View VFD Chief Ricky Bishop, most of the attic was involved, and the roof was collapsing when crews arrived.

The house was empty at the time of the fire and was declared a total loss. No injuries were sustained.

