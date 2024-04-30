Taylor County Election Day is Saturday: Where to vote, what is on the ballot

As early voting comes to a close Tuesday, here is what to know about Election Day on Saturday.

What's on the ballot?

The Abilene ISD School Board has four open seats this election.

Wylie ISD canceled that district's trustee election since Andy Stanton, Place 6, and Cameron Wiley, Place 7, ran unopposed and therefore, were reelected to their positions.

The city of Tuscola is holding a special election regarding the reauthorization of local sales tax to the Tuscola Crime Control and Prevention District.

The spring Election Day is around the corner in Taylor County. Here is where you can vote and what is on the ballot.

Where and when to vote

The last day for early voting is Tuesday. These voting locations have extended hours:

Taylor County Plaza, 400 Oak Street, closes at 7 p.m.

Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, closes at 6 p.m.

United Supermarket, 920 North Willis Street, closes at 6 p.m.

County-wide locations for Saturday are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Taylor County voters may vote at any one of these locations on Election Day:

Abilene City Hall, 555 Walnut Street

Buffalo Gap Church of Christ, 741 Litel Street

Cesar Chavez Recreation Center, 2250 Ambler Avenue

Church of Christ on South 11th and Willis, 3333 South 11th Street

First Baptist Church in Merkel, 307 Locust Street

Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 East Ambler Avenue

Lawn Baptist Church, 518 Avenue D

New Beginnings United Pentecostal, 5535 Buffalo Gap Road

Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road

Taylor County Plaza, 400 Oak Street

Thomas Elementary School, 1240 Lakeside Drive

Tuscola Community Center, 1202 Turner Lane

Tye Community Center, 103 Scott Street

View Baptist Church, 250 Boynton Road

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4515 South 14th Street

Woodlawn Church of Christ, 922 Woodlawn Drive

Who is on the ballot for Abilene ISD?

Three candidates are currently in the running for Place 1 on the AISD School Board. The Reporter-News interviewed each of the candidates to inform the public about themselves and their goals if elected.

Candidates Rodney Goodman for Place 2, Blair Schroeder for Place 3 and Angie Wiley for Place 7 are running unopposed.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: What to know about Election Day: where to vote, what is on the ballot