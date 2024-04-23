Taylor County early voting information ahead of May 4 Joint Election
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting began Tuesday for a Joint Election. This article includes early voting location information.
Election Day is Saturday, May 4.
This election involves decisions like school board members, as well as town and city decisions such as Mayor and Alderman for the Town of Buffalo Gap.
Main early voting location
Taylor County Plaza
400 Oak Street, Suite 101-A
April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Temporary early voting
Mall of Abilene
4310 Buffalo Gap Road
April 22-26; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
United Supermarket
920 North Willis Street
April 22-26; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tye City Hall
649 Scott Street
April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Merkel ISD
Admin building – 314 Manchester Street
April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Jim Ned CISD
Admin building – 441 Graham Street
April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Town Hall
709 Litel Street
April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Break from noon to 1:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuscola City Hall
April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Break from noon to 1:00 p.m.
April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The last day to register to vote was April 4. The last day to receive an application for Ballot by Mail is Tuesday, April 23. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.
