Taylor County early voting information ahead of May 4 Joint Election

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting began Tuesday for a Joint Election. This article includes early voting location information.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

This election involves decisions like school board members, as well as town and city decisions such as Mayor and Alderman for the Town of Buffalo Gap.

Main early voting location

Taylor County Plaza

400 Oak Street, Suite 101-A

April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Temporary early voting

Mall of Abilene

4310 Buffalo Gap Road

April 22-26; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

United Supermarket

920 North Willis Street

April 22-26; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tye City Hall

649 Scott Street

April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Merkel ISD

Admin building – 314 Manchester Street

April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jim Ned CISD

Admin building – 441 Graham Street

April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Town Hall

709 Litel Street

April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Break from noon to 1:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuscola City Hall

April 22-26; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Break from noon to 1:00 p.m.

April 29-30; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The last day to register to vote was April 4. The last day to receive an application for Ballot by Mail is Tuesday, April 23. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

