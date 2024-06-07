Taylor County crash claims the life of a 10-year-old girl

Eight people were injured in the Big Country yesterday and one perished when two cars collided just south of Sweetwater, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The DPS has not released the name of the juvenile who perished in the crash.

Not wearing a seatbelt

It was a clear, dry morning just after 7 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 153, and the posted speed limit was 65 mph.

Ambulance lights.

Antonio Munoz, 38, was travelling north on 153 in a Honda Pilot towing a utility semi-trailer 30 miles south of Sweetwater. He had three juveniles in the vehicle, along with Nakud Torres, 37, and also from San Antonio.

Munoz's Pilot proceeded to drift "off the north side of the roadway into the barrow ditch," according to allegations in the DPS press release. He then "overcorrected steering left back toward the roadway traveling into the southbound lane in a side skid."

As Munoz entered the southbound lane, another vehicle was cresting a hill and collided with the Pilot.

The second vehicle was a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, driven by Brady Bill Lewis, 42.

When the collision occurred, a 10-year-old girl from San Antonio was ejected from the Honda Pilot, according to the DPS. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was "pronounced dead on the crash scene" by Justice of the Peace Earl Donnel.

All other passengers in the Pilot were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Munoz sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Hendrick Medical Center-North. His passenger, Torres, sustained an incapacitating injury and was also transported to Hendrick Medical Center-North.

She is in stable condition, according to DPS.

The two passengers, a 9-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from San Antonio, were transported to Cook Children’s Hospital.

'Stable condition'

The passengers in the Toyota pickup also sustained some injuries as well, but all were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and all survived.

The driver, Lewis, was "transported to Hendrick Medical Center-North with non-incapacitating injuries in stable condition," according to the DPS press release.

His passenger who was also from Lubbock, Jessica Ann Davis, 39, was also transported to Hendrick Medical Center North with non-incapacitating injuries. She is in stable condition.

Three male juveniles from Lubbock were also in the Toyota at the time of the crash. The boys were aged 5, 8, and 14 at the time of the crash. All three are in stable condition after being transported to Hendrick Medical Center North with incapacitating injuries.

Texas drivers are urged to slow down, stay alert and wear a seatbelt.

Wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 45%-60%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Taylor County crash claims the life of a 10-year-old girl