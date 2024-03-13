Taylor County Commissioners approve 15 mph speed limit reduction in northwest Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Drivers in northwest Abilene are going to have to ease off the gas pedal soon. Taylor County commissioners recently greenlit a reduction in speed limits from 60 to 45 miles per hour on Summerhill, Hayter, and Spinks roads.

Seeking additional safety precautions after residential and commercial developments in northwest Abilene, the commissioners were presented with a speed reduction idea.

Cale Parson, a decades-long resident of the area, said he’s bore witness to these developments firsthand.

“30 years ago, it wasn’t like this. It was nice and quiet. When I was growing up it was pretty awesome. There wasn’t really any houses around anywhere, so we could ride our bikes,” recalled Parson.

As a business owner in the area, Parson acknowledged the benefits of all that growth at Abilene Powder Coating. However, not every resident in the area is going to agree 100%. On the other side of the aisle lies 28-year resident, Denise Cychosz who told KTAB/KRBC the speed limit is not the problem, and drivers typically follow general safety precautions.

“A lot of extra traffic on an area for a road that wasn’t meant to have a lot of traffic. 60 miles per hour is a safe speed limit as long as you’re being respectful of the people on the road with you,” Cychosz justified.

With concerns in getting the message across clearly, Cychosz suggested over communication before a final decision was made.

“It’s just a straight away,” explained Cychosz. “There is no turns involved all the way from Hayter north and south, it’s just a straight shot.”

Back on the side of the affirmative, Parson said he’s confident in the change will deter speeding and enhance safety for pedestrians and children at play.

“Some [drivers] don’t share the road as good as others and then get in a hurry… I feel a lot better for kids, you know, that want to be outside doing stuff, not cars speeding,” Parson added.

While Taylor County commissioners have approved this speed limit change, a date as to when new signage will be posted has not been determined.

You may follow this link to see past Taylor County Commissioners meetings.

