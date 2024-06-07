Taxes, water/sewer rate and employee raises: What to know about Collierville's budget

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote Monday on the town’s $76.4 million operating budget for fiscal year 2025.

The town’s total budget sits around $107.8 million.

Town Administrator Molly Mehner will present the budget during its third reading Monday. Budget highlights include money focused on public safety, infrastructure and raises for town employee. Collierville has allocated $37.1 million toward public safety, including funding for a dispatcher and jailer. In addition, the budget has $19.8 million committed toward infrastructure, including paving and street repair, drainage improvements, public services, town facilities and debt service.

The budget, if approved, will become effective July 1.

Here are four things to know about Collierville’s FY25 budget.

No tax rate increase in Collierville

Town officials will keep the tax rate the same for fiscal year 2025. The tax rate will remain at $1.84 per $100 of assessed value.

What are the big capital improvement projects in Collierville's budget?

The Capital Investment Program (CIP) total budget is $17.4 million. The funding includes $3.3 million going toward paving and street repair. According to Mehner, major capital projects in the budget include a new ambulance for Fire Station No. 6; library expansion; Harrell Theater upgrades; town-wide network infrastructure upgrades; phase IV of the Downtown drainage project; and the North Rowlett Water Line project.

Increase in water/sewer rate

Collierville residents will see a slight increase in their water/sewer rate. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a new 10-year water/sewer rate schedule last summer. This will be the second year of the new rate schedule. The average household will see a monthly increase of $2.94, according Mehner.

Pay raises for Collierville employees

All town employees will receive a 5% wage increase. The town currently has 573 full-time employees and 51 part-time employees.

