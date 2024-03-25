Tax time: When 'free' tax filing programs aren't actually free
When you see an ad or read a description stating "free," you expect "free," right? The Federal Trade Commission says that's not the case.
When you see an ad or read a description stating "free," you expect "free," right? The Federal Trade Commission says that's not the case.
The European Commission has opened investigations into Apple and Google over their new policies for developers in the EU. The bloc is looking into whether the fees and conditions comply with strict new rules for major tech firms.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s big Monday hearings, ‘The Bachelor’ season finale and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Spotify is testing educational video courses in the UK from creators like BBC Maestro.
Ilia Malinin landed six quads and put up the highest score in the history of the competition.
An expert shares advice for sharing a cancer diagnosis with children.
Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.
TikTok's "youth council" is now official, and they have already started meeting with the company, including CEO Shou Chew, the company announced.
Because the European Union has just announced a pile of probes on gatekeepers designated under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Alphabet/Google, Apple and Meta are facing the first formal non-compliance investigations under the bloc's rebooted ex ante competition rulebook. Alphabet/Google's rules on steering in Google Play and its approach to self-preferencing in search results are in the frame.
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
China has introduced guidelines that bar the the use of US processors from AMD and Intel in government computers and servers.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
Jeep has revealed is annual Easter Jeep Safari concept builds. For 2024, we get Wranglers, a Gladiator and a Wagoneer
Houston ended up in an unexpected fight, but advanced to face Duke in the Sweet 16.
PBMs have used various strategies over the years to squeeze independent pharmacies, and these tactics are on the rise as the federal government takes aim at reigning in the notorious middlemen.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn threw punches at each other and were quickly ejected on Saturday night in Houston.
Kim Mulkey went off and threatened to sue The Washington Post on Saturday over an apparent unpublished article about her.
If it's time for you to pick up a new set of tires, check out these great deals from Tire Rack as an alternative to Amazon's Big Spring Sale event.
GKIDS and Fathom Events have announced the lineup for Studio Ghibli Fest 2024. This year’s run includes 14 films, starting with Spirited Away on April 27 and ending in December with My Neighbor Totoro.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!