Tax relief available for property owners impacted by Clark County tornado

Property owners in Clark County continue to clean up after Wednesday’s tornadoes and as they do so, the county auditor wants to make sure they know of the tax break available to help.

Clark County Auditor Hillary Hamilton told News Center 7 that she knows property owners are facing “way bigger things” and her office just wants to help. She’s working to spread the word about the Property Damage Tax Reduction.

“Let’s think about how we can utilize this and be proactive for these people,” Hamilton said. “So we do have a plan in place.”

The auditor’s office will send out information and forms to homes in and around the path of the storm. People with damage will need to fill it out and return it to the auditor’s office.

“And there’s no rush to get it turned in,” she told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.

The forms aren’t due until Dec. 31, but the office wants homeowners to have plenty of time to take advantage. The reduction will go on their 2024 taxes that they’ll pay next year.

Hamilton said it’s “really hard to say” how much the reduction is because it’ll depend on your property, its value, and the level of damage.

“If your house has been leveled, obviously that’s going to be the biggest reduction that people are going to see,” Hamilton said.

That’s something that property owners like Maria Heeg, whose home of over 30 years was significantly damaged in the storm, were happy to hear.

“That’s terrific, absolutely terrific,” Heeg said.