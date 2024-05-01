(Getty Images illustration)

South Dakota senior citizens and people with disabilities have until July 1 to apply for sales or property tax refunds under the state’s Tax Refund Program, according to the Department of Revenue.

Eligible people may be refunded a portion of the sales or property taxes they paid from the previous year.

Sales tax refund applicants must have been a South Dakota resident during all of 2023. They also must have been 65 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2023, or disabled at any time during 2023. And they must live alone and have a yearly income of $16,038 or less, or live in a household whose members’ combined income is $21,692 or less.

Property tax refund applicants must have been 65 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2023, or disabled at any time during 2023. And they must live alone and have a yearly income of $16,038 or less, or live in a household whose members’ combined income is $21,692 or less. Additionally, they must have owned the house they are now living in for at least three years, or have been a resident of South Dakota for five years or more.

Applicants can apply for both refunds, but they can only receive one of the refunds. The Tax Refund Office will calculate the refund for each tax, and the applicant will receive whichever is greater.

An online application is available at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/2050. Or, download the application from the department’s website and mail it to the Tax Refund Office, 445 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501-3185.

Those who qualified in 2023 will receive an application in the mail.

For additional information on the tax refund program, contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188 (Option 1).

Tax news

The post Tax refund programs open to senior citizens and people with disabilities appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.