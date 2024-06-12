Are your tax dollars subsidizing unsafe housing?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the city of Lansing continues to grapple with a lack of affordable, safe housing, tens of thousands of dollars from the federal and state governments are being funneled into properties owned and managed by landlords under scrutiny by city officials for skirting or outright violating city housing codes.

The Lansing Housing Commission oversees over 1,700 Housing Vouchers, commonly referred to as Section 8. The agency also administers over 650 more through a contract with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

And while both voucher programs are funded with the same pot of federal cash, they are not subject to the same rules and regulations, says Doug Fleming, LHC executive director.

Jason Harris, HQS Inspector for the Lansing Housing Commission, inspects a basement Wednesday morning. (WLNS)

Under the Housing Voucher program, tenants cannot pay more than 40% of their net gross income for rent and utilities. The federal dollars pay the remainder of market rate rental costs.

For the vouchers distributed by LHC, Jason Harris, inspector for the LHC, is allowed to review city of Lansing property records and take into account the property’s status as a registered, certified rental property. If the property is not registered or not up to standard under city housing laws, it doesn’t even get inspected by Harris. It’s rejected.

But for those vouchers issued by MSHDA, he cannot take into the city’s rental laws and must rely on the results of a federal Housing and Urban Development designed inspection, called a Housing Quality Survey – or HQS.

Jason Harris, HQS Inspector for the Lansing Housing Commission, inspects a railing Wednesday morning. (WLNS)

“I know with some of the difference with HQS and MSHDA too. I know eventually even with city code, we are all going to match together and we should be going forward all on one page. I am not sure on when that is going to be but hopefully pretty soon,” Harris tells 6 News. “We all need to be on the same page for our residents.”

Katie Bach is the communications director for MSHDA. She tells 6 News in an email that local housing agencies, like LHC, can adopt their own rules and regulations – as long as they “meet or exceed” federal housing inspection requirements.

But, that’s not something the agency can do statewide.

“MSHDA is a statewide PHA serving 83 counties and multiple municipalities within those counties, and so is not in a position to directly adopt a large spectrum of localized code requirements,” Bach wrote in an email to 6 News. “Instead, MSHDA notifies all participating landlords that they are expected to comply with the locally applicable building code, in addition to the HUD HQS inspection requirements.”

Federal authorities from HUD tell 6 News, all local and federal housing requirements must be met for housing vouchers.

“It’s important to clarify that HUD-assisted properties must comply with both federal and local housing requirements,” wrote HUD spokeswoman Ashlee Strong. “The NSPIRE (National Standards for the Physical Inspection of Real Estate) inspection protocols do not supersede local housing codes.”

But Fleming tells 6 News the differential between the HUD HQS standards and the city code compliance inspections is significant.

In an interview weeks ago, Fleming used an example of a multi-unit apartment building as an example. While the property may be red-tagged – or unsafe for habitation – but if a unit in that building passes an HQS inspection, LHC on behalf of state housing officials has to allow the person to rent there. The same applies if the building is pink-tagged – which means it is not certified or registered as a rental and still requires inspections and possibly repairs before it can be a legal rental under Lansing’s housing laws.

In Lansing, when a property is red-tagged, anybody living there has to move out immediately. If a property is pink-tagged, the person leasing the property can remain. However, if that person moves out, the landlord is prohibited by Lansing housing laws from being rented until the pink-tag is cleared up with the city.

Fleming tells 6 News that properties controlled by East Lansing-based landlord Christian Nwobu, under the name Manfred Woelfel, LLC; currently have “a few participants” with MSHDA-issued vouchers.

A 6 New Investigation last month found Nwobu owned 25 properties in the city of Lansing, while Manfred Woelfel LLC owned 17 more properties which he managed.

Manfred Woelfel LLC is a limited liability company listed as “ not in good standing ” by the state of Michigan since February of 2021.

That investigation revealed of the 42 properties under Nwobu’s control, at least 20 of those properties are red-tagged. In some instances, the red tag status of the property was not reflected in city property records available to the public.

The properties often had overgrown grass. 6 News teams witnessed bags of rotting items on one property, tarps on the roof of another as well as caution tape affixed to a stair case on the side of the home. In some instances, the buildings were partially boarded up, although the doors behind the boards were not closed or missing. Some of the properties had grass that stood mid-thigh on team members. In one property, a broken window was closed to the elements with a paper certificate and tape.

During the investigation it was also revealed the properties under Nwobu’s control owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes.

Tenants tell 6 News they are paying between $850 and $1200 a month for these properties.

But records provided by the Ingham County Treasurer show Nwobu is delinquent on property taxes.

Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox tells 6 News that for Nwobu to completely erase his back-due tax debt with the city of Lansing, he would have to pay the county – as of May 12, 2024 — $306,092.44.

Nwobu & Woelfel – Property List (as of 5.17.24)Download

None of the properties currently receiving housing voucher support is currently in “abatement,” Fleming says.

A door to a townhome at Sycamore Townhomes and Apartments apparently kicked in. (WLN)

Abatement means LHC is withholding it’s portion of rental payments because the landlord has not completed corrective actions required from an HQS inspection of the property.

“Once a landlord is notified of a corrective action (failed HQS), they have 28 days to either provide self-certification that they corrected the deficiencies or if it is a bigger issue, we may require a re-inspection,” Fleming wrote in an email to 6 News Wednesday. “If they fail to provide the necessary information within the 28 days, then the rent that will be due on the first of the following month will be abated (withheld) by LHC until they are back in compliance. For example, anyone notified today would have until July 10th to correct. If they don’t then our August rent payment will be withheld. The tenant may withhold their portion as well.”

And that is the case for some clients living in the Sycamore Townhomes in southwest Lansing. The property has been out of compliance for years, and in court with the city for nearly a year. Property owners out of New Jersey, Woodside Meadows, have racked up tens of thousands of dollars in court fines – and on May 31 the city sought to have the property placed into receivership.

The city of Lansing has filed for the appointment of receiver for Sycamore Townhomes in southwest Lansing. (WLNS)

The legal filing notes the company has failed to pay $33,500 in fines imposed late last month by 54-A District Court Judge Anthony Flores as well as $14,250 that was ordered paid into escrow in April. In addition, Flores fined the company an additional $15,000 in fines and fees for failing to comply with previous orders to bring the property into compliance. That’s $65,750 in court fines and fees that have been unpaid, city officials allege.

In addition, the Lansing Board of Water and Light has threatened to shut off water and electricity to the complex because the property’s bills are not current. Court records reveal more than $84,000 is owed to LBWL.

Property owners successfully convinced an Eaton County Circuit Court judge last week to transfer the case to the federal courts in Grand Rapids.

“We have participants at Woodside Meadows with both LHC and MSHDA vouchers,” Fleming wrote in an email to 6 News Wednesday. “MSHDA currently does not have any active abatements at that property, but they are not allowing anyone new to move into the property. LHC has 3 people in abatement at that property that we are working with to move into new units. We are also not allowing anyone new to move into the property.”

