How are your tax dollars spent? Charlevoix council approves annual budget

CHARLEVOIX — The Charlevoix City Council approved the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year at their meeting on Feb. 19.

According to council, some of the project areas that local tax dollars will be invested in are infrastructure, fire and emergency services, parks and recreation, housing and online services to make government operations more accessible.

Infrastructure

In 2023, the city completed a major improvement to the downtown infrastructure with the complete reconstruction of Mason Street and the adjoining parking lot and alley. Over the next several months, improvements in this area will continue as they finish installation of new electrical equipment and add electric vehicle charging stations, according to city manager Mark Heydlauff.

Further downtown improvements will occur with the addition by the Downtown Development Authority of five more combined waste and recycling receptacles using solar power to automatically compact the waste and notify staff when it’s time to collect the waste, reported Heydlauff.

“Taken together, improvements like these make our infrastructure more reliable, create aesthetic enhancements and encourage environmentally sustainable practices in our community,” Heydlauff said.

During 2024, the city is continuing its trend of embarking on major improvements to its electric system with the installation of advanced, automated electric meters that will enable city workers to obtain real-time data from the electric network to optimize substation and transformer operations and to notify staff immediately when a power outage has been detected.

“We will also be engineering future improvements to Antrim Street so that, as funds are available, this project is truly shovel-ready for the complete infrastructure improvement it needs,” Heydlauff said.

Fire/Emergency Services

With the 2024-25 budget, Charlevoix city leaders are also looking forward to other long-term improvements, including the purchase of a combined ladder truck and fire engine purchased jointly with Charlevoix Township.

“While details of the partnership and final cost are yet to be determined, our working relationship with colleagues in Charlevoix Township is mutually beneficial to address the needs of our area,” said Heydlauff.

The City of Charlevoix plans to build a new playground at Mt. McSauba later this year.

Parks and Recreation

“Thanks to the generosity of the community and led by the Charlevoix Rotary Club, we are planning for the construction of a new playground at Mt. McSauba later this year,” Heydlauff said.

He added that the park will improve the already high-quality offerings at day camp and be another recreational destination for the community.

In addition, the current budget is using one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for recreational projects, including the completion of the trail at Lake Michigan Beach Park, repairs to the boat launch, a reconstruction of the irrigation well at the golf course, and updates to the roof at the Odmark Performance Pavilion.

Housing

The city also anticipates “work continuing to address housing in our area” with the receipt of two grants from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to assist with blight remediation at owner-occupied houses in the city and also to develop plans to work more closely on border parcels with Charlevoix Township.

“Ensuring development in these areas is smooth and streamlined and will aid the ability of developers looking to create more housing in our area,” said Heydlauff.

Charlevoix city officials recently received two grants from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to assist with blight remediation at owner-occupied houses in the city.

Online services

Later this fall, the city will also be rolling out new financial software.

“Beyond the improvements for our internal operations and our ability to process financial data more quickly and easily, our customers will see new options for receiving and paying bills electronically with fewer steps and more accessibility,” Heydlauff said. “We are also deploying new recreation management applications on our website that will also streamline registration for things like day camp and other programming offered.”

Heydlauff said he anticipates bringing a recommendation to council in the coming months for another website enhancement that will allow various permits to be obtained online without the need to visit city hall, if the customer desires.

“Taken together, we want to provide government service accessible to our customers who are here year-round, just for the season, or even visiting for a few days,” said Heydlauff.

For more information about the city budget, visit charlevoixmi.gov.

