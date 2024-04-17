Tawonda Burks seeking to fill Olmsted County commissioner's District 6 seat

Apr. 17—ROCHESTER — Tawonda Burks announced plans to seek the District 6 seats on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners the day after Board Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden announced plans to retire.

"As a longtime resident and community leader, I am committed to working tirelessly to address the issues that matter most to our residents," she said in a statement announcing her candidacy for the Nov. 5 election. "Together, we can build a brighter future for Olmsted County."

Burks, director of operations at Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., said she was told Kiscaden was considering retirement, so she was prepared when the announcement was made.

She said her decision to run stems from a passion for service and a desire to find innovative solutions to address challenges related to housing affordability, criminal justice reform, health care access and human services.

In addition to working for RAEDI, Burks is the founder of ELOCINA, LLC, which works to support fellow business owners. Additionally, she is the president-elect of Southeast Minnesota Black Data Processing Associates and has leadership positions with the Jeremiah Program, Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, Cradle 2 Career and the Center for Chronic Disease Reduction & Equity Promotion Across America.

"As an entrepreneur and community advocate, I bring a wealth of experience and a strong vision for the county's future," she said.

With Kiscaden leaving her seat in the middle of her four-year term, the Nov. 5 election will fill the remaining two years. The official filing period for county elections is May 21 through June 3.