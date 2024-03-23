Tavistock whistleblower urges therapists to return to ‘ordinary practice’

A psychologist who blew the whistle on the discredited Tavistock clinic’s child gender service has called for therapists to return to “ordinary best practice” when treating children with gender confusion.

Ahead of the closure of the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) for under 18s next week, Dr Anna Hutchinson on Saturday labelled its practices as “extraordinary”.

Dr Hutchinson said there was no precedent for putting children on a significant medical pathway of puberty blocking drugs, cross sex hormones and eventually sex change surgery following a mental health diagnosis.

The clinical psychologist advised that therapists now needed to return to the non-medicalised methods they previously used to help the type of young people who sought help from GIDS.

Speaking at the First Do No Harm conference, she said: “In ordinary practice we know lots about what children can understand at certain ages of development.

“We know the last 20 years there’s been a growth of understanding of the sensitive development that goes on in the adolescent brain.

“Clinicians know how to work with complicated presentations to develop sets of hypothesis of how to best help distressed children that attend to all parts of their lives. That’s ordinary best practice.

“We know how to safeguard children, put them at the heart of interventions and how to protect them from possible harms.”

Dr Hutchinson was one of the first whistleblowers to warn children were being potentially put at risk by GIDS, which an NHS review then judged to be an inadequate and not a safe long-term option – leading to its closure.

She also appealed for the some 2,000 young people who had been put on medication via GIDS to be followed up by the NHS due to the fact they may need “medical and psychological services for life”.

Meanwhile, she described the 10,000 per cent increase in the numbers of young people being referred to the Tavistock in the last decade – and the switch from the majority being female rather than male as being “like eating disorder clinics suddenly getting a surge of five-year-old boys”.