Taunton's road improvement program earns national recognition

TAUNTON – Taunton has invested millions of dollars over the last four years to resurface and restore more than 44 miles of roads. The city recently received national recognition for its efforts to better its roadways.

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), a long-time trade association representing the road infrastructure improvement industry, awarded the City of Taunton the 2023 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in resurfacing city streets.

Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said during a June 18 press conference outside City Council Chambers the award is an acknowledgement of the city’s commitment to improving its roads and sidewalks.

“We have paved and repaired a record number of streets within a very short period of time. I am pleased that our team is receiving this national recognition,” stated Mayor O’Connell.

O'Connell said $30 million has been spent on 44 miles worth of road resurfacing and related costs in Taunton over the last four years. Related costs include drainage, sidewalk restoration, curb installation, and all necessary traffic detail and detour plans for each road resurfacing plan.

This is the first award Taunton has ever received from NAPA, said Ligia Madeira, chief of staff for O’Connell’s administration.

Receiving the NAPA Award for Quality in Construction. From left to right: Taunton Chamber of Commerce President, Kris Silva; Executive Director of Downtown Taunton BID, Colleen Simmons; CFO Patrick Dello Russo; Public Works Commissioner, Fred Cornaglia; Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell; PJ Keating VP of Construction, Andy Brewer; and PJ Keating Area Manager Rick Pavao. Photo taken June 18, 2024 in Taunton City Council Chambers.

O’Connell added the ones to thank the most are contractor PJ Keating, who’s quality of work got this award, Taunton’s DPW for prioritizing and planning out the roadwork schedules and “knowing every nook and cranny of this city,” the City’s finance team for ensuring there is funding for every road improvement project, and City Council for its support and input to departments and the administration.

Criteria

Andy Brewer, vice president of construction for PJ Keating, explained to City Council on June 18 the quantifiable criteria for the Quality in Construction Award comes down to gradation, asphalt content, air voids, and density of the pavement.

“Think of a cake recipe, and how well you follow that recipe,” said Brewer, simplifying to Council and the public how the award is achieved.

Independent engineers with NAPA assessed several roads in Taunton resurfaced between April 1 and Oct. 16, 2023 for this award. Resurfacing work assessed included parts of Bay Street, County Street, Norton Avenue, Winter Street, Summer Street, and Washington Street.

Two hundred eighty-eight awards from NAPA were distributed this year across the country, with only 10 of those awarded in Massachusetts, said Brewer.

“These awards are not easy to get,” added Brewer, when you take into account the “billions spent nationwide every year in transportation.”

Andy Brewer, vice president of construction for PJ Keating, speaking at a press conference, held June 18, 2024, about the City of Taunton receiving the NAPA Award for Quality in Construction, for the resurfacing roadwork Keating did.

Work planned out far in advance

Fred Cornaglia, commissioner of public works for Taunton, explained during the press conference that a lot of planning and coordination goes into annual roadwork projects.

Data on street conditions is recorded with the city’s road service management system, which helps determine priority areas. Public works matches data on roads with information on drainage, water and sewer mains to determine if that infrastructure should be upgraded when the old road is ripped up for resurfacing.

At the same time, the DPW is in communication with entities who also have stake in the roadways, including TMLP, Eversource, Comcast and Verizon, to coordinate efforts to handle as much as can be done at once, whether on the street or under it, like upgrades and maintenance to gas mains, electrical infrastructure, cable, and telephone poles.

Cornaglia said street plans, including resurfacing and other projects, can be in place as much as two to three years in advance.

Symbol of city's health

Colleen Simmons, executive director of the Downtown Taunton Business Improvement District, said at the conference “the state of a city’s roads is a reflection of the overall health and prosperity of the city.”

She added all the funding and work the O’Connell administration has put into roadways the last few years is a testament to its vision of “having a thriving connected community."

Kris Silva, president of Taunton Chamber of Commerce, said well-maintained roads are “the backbone of economic development” which facilitate commerce, attract investment, and “creates a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.”

City Council President David Pottier pointed out that while this has been a challenging year for other municipalities, where many are “struggling with layoffs, cuts to services, and overrides to make the numbers work,” that’s not happening here in Taunton, a clear indication the current administration “is not resting on its laurels.”

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Taunton gets roadwork award from National Asphalt Pavement Association