Taunton turns out for Mayor Shaunna O'Connell's inaugural ball: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

A look ahead at the local softball season. Here are 15 Greater Taunton area softball players to look out for this spring.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a property in Berkley that sold for $835,000. The Point Street home features beautiful woodwork, vaulted beamed ceilings, a large soapstone wood stove, and stunning views of the river. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Taunton turns out for Mayor Shaunna O'Connell's inaugural ball

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell held her inaugural ball at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 23.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell with her husband Ted and their daughters Riley, left, and Ashton, right, have fun at the mayor's inaugural ball at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Here's who turned up in their very best to celebrate with the mayor.

See anyone you know?: Taunton turns out for Mayor Shaunna O'Connell's inaugural ball

Massive indoor play area for children opens up in Raynham

My Village Playhouse, a kids’ indoor playground which just opened in Raynham, has the feel of a little town.

There are numerous playhouses, like a mini-fire department, ice cream parlor, animal clinic and grocery store.

It's a space where kids can let their imaginations take off.

“The possibilities are endless,” said Melissa Pina, who along with her sister Melynda Gates and mother Lynne Pina, just opened up My Village Playhouse, located at 270 New State Highway (Route 44) in Raynham, located right next door to Dental Dreams and Petsmart.

Hailey Robinson slides down the slide area at My Village Playhouse in Raynham on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Take a tour with Taunton Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer.

My Village Playhouse: Massive indoor play area for children opens up in Raynham. What does it have for kids?

Preschool teacher from Taunton charged with physically abusing 3 Bridgewater students

A 56-year-old Taunton woman has been criminally charged with physically abusing three preschool students at a Bridgewater elementary school she taught at, prosecutors said.

Kathryn A. Rosseau pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Brockton District Court to three counts of assault and battery on a person with intellectual disabilities.

This is where the case currently stands.

Facing charges: Preschool teacher from Taunton charged with physically abusing 3 Bridgewater students

Firefighters open Raynham intravenous 'hydration lounge'

Shared experience as irefighters and paramedics with the Bridgewater Fire Department sparked an idea for Christopher Hamilton and Joseph Matrisciano.

They have to administer IV treatments, usually to replenish fluids, to patients and victims every time one needs emergency transport to a hospital.

“There are lots of people that just benefit from getting an IV. By the time we get to the hospital, they already feel better,” said Matrisciano.

The owners of Live Well IV Hydration Lounge in Raynham are, from left, Christopher Hamilton, Eryn Iafrate and Joseph Matrisciano, seen here on March 21, 2024.

Now, they've opened a place, along with Eryn Iafrate, where people can access IV treatments and therapy.

'Energy boost': Firefighters open Raynham intravenous 'hydration lounge' — What's that?

What's impact on Brockton, Taunton, Fall River patients if Steward sells doctors group?

The company that runs Brockton's Good Samaritan Medical Center and other hard-pressed community hospitals, including Saint Anne's in Fall River and Morton in Taunton, aims to sell its physician practice.

In a Tuesday regulatory filing, Steward Health Care revealed plans to sell Stewardship Health to Optum, an arm of UnitedHealth Group.

What's the potential impact on the Taunton, Fall River, and Brockton communities?

Steward update: What's impact on Brockton, Taunton, Fall River patients if Steward sells doctors group?

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Gazette Top 5: Mayor O'Connell inaugural ball at Gillette