Taunton school crossing guard off the job after altercation

A crossing guard with Taunton Public Schools is off the job after a “physical altercation” Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Taunton Public Schools would not specify if the altercation involved a student, parent or staff member but confirmed police are investigating the incident.

“As a result of this incident, the crossing guard has been terminated, effective immediately, and is no longer an employee of Taunton Public Schools,” a school spokesperson told Boston 25.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Taunton Police Department for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

