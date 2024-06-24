Taunton police seeking public’s help to find missing 13-year-old girl

Taunton police are seeking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Arianna Cataloni has been missing since Saturday, June 15, police said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Police described Arianna as standing approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, white and black Nike Air Force sneakers. She may now have dyed red hair.

Arianna was last seen with two boys, around 16 or 18 years of age, police said. She was with friends in a red car that has a loud exhaust in the area of Hopewell Park in Taunton.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Taunton Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

