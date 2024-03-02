Taunton man found guilty of assaulting, intimidating pregnant girlfriend

TAUNTON — A Taunton man was found guilty of physically assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, and then intimidating her to not cooperate with the prosecution, according to a written statement from the DA's office.

Kayvon Ashton, 38, was sentenced in Taunton District Court to 18 months in prison and another 18 months of probation on charges of strangulation of a pregnant victim, assault and battery of a pregnant victim, witness intimidation, and assault and battery of a family or household member, according to the Feb. 27 statement from the Bristol County district attorney's office.

“I’m very pleased the defendant was held accountable for the violent assault against his pregnant girlfriend," said District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

What happened on night of assault?

On the night of Nov. 26, 2023 just before 3 a.m., a neighbor of the defendant and victim called Taunton Police to report the sounds of domestic violence coming from their home, the DA's office said. Police arrived to the scene, but the victim denied any wrongdoing was taking place.

About an hour later, at around 4 a.m., the victim arrived at the Taunton Police Department, nervous and scared, telling officers she was afraid to say anything around Ashton, her boyfriend, the DA's office said.

The victim, who was three months pregnant at the time, told police Ashton threw her to the ground, slapped her in the face, held her down on the bed, and held his hands around her neck, the DA's office said. The victim said she attempted to call 911, but the boyfriend threw the phone, damaging the device. Police observed the damaged phone.

The victim said there had been past incidents of domestic violence, as well as past calls to Taunton Police, the DA's office said. She said Ashton has made threats against her and her family in the past about calling the police.

"The victim had reported a pattern of abuse and threatening behavior prior to this assault,” said Quinn.

The case proceeded to trial, but the victim told the DA's office she would not cooperate with the prosecution, according to the statement from the DA's office. She evaded attempts to serve her with a summons to appear in court.

300 phone calls from jail

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hamilton obtained phone call records Ashton made from jail to the victim. Nearly 300 phone calls were made where he told or encouraged the victim not to show up at court, accept a summons, or speak with the prosecution.

Ashton continued to call the victim even after another district court judge ordered him to stop calling her, the DA's office said.

Hamilton was prepared to bring the phone records to trial. Before that could happen, Ashton accepted a guilty plea.

Said Quinn: "I want to thank the efforts of ADA Meghan Hamilton, who was still able to convict the defendant by the use of other evidence in the case.”

