Taunton man dies following weekend crash in Lakeville. What we know.

TAUNTON — A 32-year-old Taunton man died Saturday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Lakeville Friday night.

According to police, Christopher Walker, the operator of the motorcycle, which was a 2015 Honda CBR1000, collided with a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at the intersection of Bedford Street (Route 18) and Rhode Island Road (Route 79).

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins reported that Walker was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford with significant injuries, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Taunton man Christopher Walker killed in Lakeville motorcycle accident