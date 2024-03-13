Taunton man charged with armed robbery, making false bomb threats at Raynham bank

RAYNHAM — Police arrested and charged a Taunton man with armed robbery and making a false bomb threat after he allegedly robbed a town bank using a fake incendiary device earlier in the day, Police Chief David LaPlante said.

John Stonge, 57, of Taunton, is accused of robbing the Rockland Trust Bank, located at 275 New State Highway, on Tuesday morning, LaPlante said.

Raynham police were notified of a robbery in progress at the bank at about 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

Officers learned that a male had entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money and threatened that he had a bomb, La Plante said. The suspect then fled the scene by car.

The Rockland Trust Bank, located at 275 New State Highway in Raynham, was robbed on Tuesday morning.

According to LaPlante, officers located the car the suspect was seen fleeing in a short distance from the bank. After initially refusing to stop for police, the suspect did eventually pull over and was arrested without further incident, he said.

In the suspect’s car, officers found the stolen cash and a brown electrical cord that was attached to a light switch made to look like an incendiary device, LaPlante said.

Stonge was booked at the Raynham police station and charged with armed robbery, making a false bomb threat, possession of a hoax incendiary device, larceny over $1,200, disorderly conduct and disturbing the scene.

Stonge was taken to Taunton District Court for arraignment on Tuesday. The result wasn't immediately available.

